NerveNetwork Trading Down 5.9% This Week (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NerveNetwork has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $70,380.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006704 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

