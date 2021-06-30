Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NEPH. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.68. 82,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,352. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Nephros by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

