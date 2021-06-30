Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $955,064.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,164. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Neogen by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.