nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060-$-0.050 EPS.

NASDAQ NCNO traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,103. nCino has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865 over the last 90 days. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.