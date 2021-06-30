Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 25,252 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,097,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.95% of Natural Resource Partners worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.