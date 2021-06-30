National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $103.25

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $103.25, but opened at $100.85. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $100.94, with a volume of 8 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.55. The stock has a market cap of $713.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at $13,112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

