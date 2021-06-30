National Pension Service Purchases 9,121 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

National Pension Service grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,433 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Palo Alto Networks worth $44,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $246,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,141,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.5% in the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 56.9% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $375.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.46. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

