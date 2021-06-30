National Pension Service Purchases 79,198 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $58,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 73,178.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,111,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $204.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.84. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.94 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

