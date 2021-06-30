National Pension Service Purchases 20,651 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

National Pension Service raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $52,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.