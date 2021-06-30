National Pension Service Has $50.06 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,841,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

SLB stock opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

