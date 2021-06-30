National Pension Service Has $40.69 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Ameriprise Financial worth $40,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 62,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,586,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 180.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 63,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $248.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -564.06 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.82 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.