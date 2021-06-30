National Pension Service Has $40.66 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $40,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

CBRE opened at $85.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

