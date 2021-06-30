National Pension Service Has $39.79 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Citigroup increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

NYSE:LH opened at $276.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $160.88 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.