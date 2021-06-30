National Pension Service Has $39.48 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,028,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.