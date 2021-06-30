National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $53,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,491.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,447.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.