National Pension Service Buys 74,262 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,404 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,262 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $48,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 71.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,328,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 178.6% during the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 183,182 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,093,000 after buying an additional 117,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 41,847 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PXD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

PXD stock opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

