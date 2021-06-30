National Pension Service Boosts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lennar were worth $45,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lennar by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 462,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 349,657 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 239,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 155,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $59.30 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

