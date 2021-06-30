Nano Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.72 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Nano has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $700.25 million and $42.72 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $5.26 or 0.00014690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,160.92 or 0.06040645 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $524.67 or 0.01466655 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00403640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00166057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.95 or 0.00620430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00426164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.27 or 0.00361368 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

