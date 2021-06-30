MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Short Interest Update

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 140.7% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. 1,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,301. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MV Oil Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 83,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

