Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Q2 worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Q2 by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $106.01 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.52 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

