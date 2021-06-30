Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 337,164 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,633 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 494,412 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORBC stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

