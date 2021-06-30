Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Nevro worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.16.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

