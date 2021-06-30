Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,497,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,766,000 after acquiring an additional 481,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,735,000 after purchasing an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,826,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,399,000 after purchasing an additional 256,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,326,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

