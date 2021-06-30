Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,047.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 125,700 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,223,000 after buying an additional 223,758 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182 in the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.54, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

