Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $79,116,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sabre by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,932,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

