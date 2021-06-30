Murray International Trust Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12 (LON:MYI)

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:MYI opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.60) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.88. Murray International Trust has a one year low of GBX 904 ($11.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5,990.00.

In related news, insider Simon Fraser bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Also, insider David Hardie bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,184 ($15.47) per share, with a total value of £1,041.92 ($1,361.28). Insiders have purchased 9,237 shares of company stock valued at $11,046,048 over the last three months.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

