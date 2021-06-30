MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. MTR has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

About MTR

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

