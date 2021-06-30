MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MTCPY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74. MTR has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
About MTR
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.