mStable USD Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $38.74 million and $14,650.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

