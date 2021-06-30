MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 19,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

About MPX International

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

