MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 285.4% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MPXOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 19,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,829. MPX International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.
About MPX International
