MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Short Interest Update

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 962,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOSY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoSys during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MoSys by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,964 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOSY stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,046. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, and computing markets.

