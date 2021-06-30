MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $20.14

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.14, but opened at $19.42. MorphoSys shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 961 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

