Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $367.95

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $367.95 and last traded at $365.66, with a volume of 6281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $364.99.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,140,160. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

