Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,433.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,386.93 and a 12 month high of $2,461.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,357.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

