Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $9.53 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6,396.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 473,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,108,000 after purchasing an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,120.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 194,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,785,000 after purchasing an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $271.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.14. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.40 and a twelve month high of $272.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

