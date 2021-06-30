Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $8.83 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $231.15. 45,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,679. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $181.89 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.23.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

