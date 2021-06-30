Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.22 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,089 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. 54,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,231. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $95.97. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.26.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

