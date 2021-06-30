Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $15.80 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $227,354,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after purchasing an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.61. The company had a trading volume of 58,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $115.45 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.