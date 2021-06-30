Monkey Project One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,371.00 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a market capitalization of $726,850.77 and approximately $3,371.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Monkey Project

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,765,975 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

