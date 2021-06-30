Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 948 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after purchasing an additional 333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,941,000 after acquiring an additional 275,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $398.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.96 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.95 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total value of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,862 shares of company stock valued at $47,867,502 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

