Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $778,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,172 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $155.35 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $156.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

