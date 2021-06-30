Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 180.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $467.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $471.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

