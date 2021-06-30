Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 159.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 150,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $374.02 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.