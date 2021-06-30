Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,739 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after buying an additional 32,408 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock opened at $85.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.