Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,376 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,305,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,061,000 after acquiring an additional 139,229 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

