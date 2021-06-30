Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,048 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock worth $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock worth $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $70,745,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock worth $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

