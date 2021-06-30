Monero Classic Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $21,400.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00616477 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001501 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

