Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$71.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

