Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MONRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of MONRF stock remained flat at $$71.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 658. Moncler has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

