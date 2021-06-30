Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $231,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $686,000.

Shares of LDHAU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

