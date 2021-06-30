Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $190.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.75. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

