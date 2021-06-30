Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,967. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90.
About Mitsubishi Electric
