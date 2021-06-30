Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,967. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

